Edison Council adopts emergency declaration

EDISON — Village Council members adopted an Emergency Declaration at their meeting Monday, April 13, stating the village is immediately, directly affected by COVID-19.

Edison Mayor Patti Feustal said the declaration will hopefully aid the village if FEMA funding is made available due to the coronavirus and loss of revenue.

Edison residents can read the full text of the declaration by the door of the Municipal Building and on the Village of Edison Face Book page.

In other business:

• Council needs one new member to replace the position of Jeremie West, who resigned. There is also one position open on the Zoning Appeals Board. Anyone interested should contact the mayor.

• The council members discussed concerns about village finances in the present crisis. Two businesses have recently closed in the village. The Elite Body Works is now at McCreary’s in Mount Gilead and the carpet business closed a few months ago. Several other factors will also affect the village’s income over the next few months.

Feustal said council can’t do any additional spending and they will need to see how finances look by September. They need to be willing to work with people to make payments if they have lost their job and can’t pay bills.

• Fiscal officer Bruce Seaburn reported that he had received a letter from County Auditor Pat Davies that was addressed to villages and townships. She “highly suggests” reducing the budget revenue estimates by 25 percent in the area of gas tax, motor vehicle licenses and local government funds. Davies also recommended being cautious going forward on any road work and paving.

• The mayor is working on having a miniature free library like the one on the square in Mount Gilead. She has spoken with Mount Gilead Library Director Mike Kirk for advice in setting it up.

• Seaburn reported that $1,748 was received from the consignment sale for sale of the old truck and trailer. They also sold the tailgate and splash guard to JJ Auto Parts.

• Council approved payment for March bills of $18,098.78 and for April of $8,439.86. Seaburn noted that the amount of $6,010.40 to the Village of Mount Gilead in March was for the amount collected from the fire levy contract.

• Feustal closed the meeting by asking to let her know if there are any people or families in the village needing help during this crisis. She thanked all those who helped in setting up the “Blessing Box” mini-food pantry in front of Korner Klippers.

“I’m so proud of our county and our community for pulling together during this time of crisis,” Feustal said.