Blessing Bay aids residents during crisis

MOUNT GILEAD — The Bonecutter Family has converted one of the car wash bays at Bonecutter Plaza located at 6200 State Route 95 into a food Blessing Bay through the end of April, or until the stay-at-home order ends.

The Blessing Bay is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Owner Rockwell Bonecutter said, “During these times of hardship, we will be giving out free food and supplies to any of our Chesterville and Morrow County neighbors who may find themselves in need. We strongly encourage anyone who is able, to come and donate what supplies and food you might have to spare.”

This includes canned goods, non-perishables, toiletries, feminine products, first-aid supplies, etc.

Since its inception the Blessing Bay has seen many people sharing what they have with others from canned goods to Easter candy bags.

Businesses and organizations are stepping up to the plate to help.

One of the first businesses to donate was the Chesterville General Store. Owners Debbie and Kip Snell donated canned fruits, vegetables, pasta noodles, and other items.

Another local businessman Chris Gabrelcik of Lubrication Specialties, Inc. and Hot Shot’s Secret donated hand sanitizer. Ordinarily they produce diesel and gasoline fuel additives. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, they worked tirelessly to manufacture hand sanitizer for our community during this time of need, Bonecutter said.

They have been giving away hand sanitizer to our local hospital and healthcare workers, nursing facilities, over-the-road truckers and placing a bottle in every order placed on their website.

The organizers of the Blessing Bay received a message from Denise Barkschat-Noel, District Manager of Dollar General.

She and several of her store managers gathered items from their stores to donate to the Blessing Bay. They arrived with two vehicle loads of food, personal hygiene and other products to donate.

Thank you to Denise as well as Diane Colopy of the new Fulton Dollar General Store, Janelle Pyle also from the Fulton store and Dawn Jones from the Marengo Dollar General. On hand to accept the donation on behalf of the Blessing Bay was Chad Squires.

Most recently, Heartland Conference Retreat Center Food Services Director Pam dropped off six cases of apples and four cases of individual bags of chips.

“A society is only as safe as its most vulnerable members, so let us all work together -as a community- to ensure that absolutely no one is left behind,” Bonecutter said. “We are extremely grateful to be a part of such a caring and giving community.”

The Bonecutter Family thanked those working tirelessly behind the scenes to make this possible: Donna Carver, Andrew Wick, Kim Ault, Chad Squires, Joelyn Lanning, Sheriff John Hinton, Tim Siegfried and Tim Abraham.

Local businesses step up to help those in need