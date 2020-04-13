Easter Bunny hops into Cardington

CARDINGTON — Brittany Levering said she and her friend Sandy Kovacs , a nurse practitioner, were feeling cooped up and looking for ideas to get out of the house when they got the idea of a Bunny Hop last week.

“We asked (Mayor) Susie Peyton and she gave us the go ahead,” Levering said. “She was great and made sure we had cones to mark the lanes for cars and had the police check in on us.”

The Easter Bunny and unicorn greeted more than 100 children at the Legion Park in Cardington on Easter Sunday afternoon. Cars rolled by in a specially marked lane as the bunny and several helpers passed out candy and cheerful greetings.

Donors included: Drug Mart, End Zone, Gompf Funeral Service, McDonalds of Mount Gilead, Morrow County Recycling, Ohio State Federal Credit Union, Pals of Pirates PTO, Sam’s Club of Ontario, Steak and Shake of Marion, Subway of Cardington, Village of Cardington Pool, Visual Expressions by LeAnne Gompf, Walmart of Marion and Walmart of Ontario.

Those helping Levering and Kovacs were: Tiffini Cronin, Jenni See, with LeAnne and Gene Gompf.

Mayor Susie Peyton said she was glad to encourage the activity since all who helped kept a “social distance” and wore masks.

Peyton is pleased to see several other special community activities in Cardington during the pandemic.

• Youth are donating time at the local food pantry so some elderly workers can stay at home.

• High School Band Director John Brehm has a light show at home and at the Legion Park.

• Local author Mindy McGinnis put up a free book box on Main Street by the Market.

Watch for details of a coloring contest and Pirate scavenger hunt beginning this month.

Peyton said that even though some businesses are closed or struggling during the pandemic, several in the village are doing well. She stopped in at Cardington True Value and heard from Scott Carsner that they are selling more paint than usual. It seems than people have time to paint now.

The Cardington Market is open and doing well the last few weeks. Bunker’s Mill Winery is having both carry-out and delivery for those who call in orders.

Even the Easter Bunny wore a mask Sunday in Cardington where more than 100 kids and parents drove by at the Legion Park. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/04/web1_Easter-in-the-Park-2020-5.jpg Even the Easter Bunny wore a mask Sunday in Cardington where more than 100 kids and parents drove by at the Legion Park. Courtesy Photo | LeAnne Gompf