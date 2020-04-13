Mid-Ohio Foodbank, partners respond to COVID-19

Mid-Ohio Foodbank, the anchor asset of Mid-Ohio Food Collective, has made multiple adjustments and is leveraging support from community partners in its 20 country footprint in an effort to continue serving those who are struggling, especially during this public health threat.

At the onset of COVID-19, the Foodbank, along with its partner agencies, shifted its model from pantry shopping to a drive-through model where customers can receive a box of groceries, which is delivered to their car, keeping social distancing a priority.

In March, the Foodbank saw a 28 percent average increase in distribution across its partner agency network compared to the same time period last year, distributing over six million pounds of food in March.

Helping to meet this increased demand is the deployment of 100 members of the Ohio National Guard and Ohio Militia. They are helping to pack food boxes, distribute them to customers at the Foodbank’s on-site pantry, and assisting in our warehouse.

“We are working hard to make the necessary adjustments that allow us to pivot quickly to continue serving our neighbors during this time,” said Matt Habash, President & CEO of Mid-Ohio Foodbank. “We know that this is a marathon, and not a sprint. Working with our network of local agency partners, we continue to find innovative ways to serve neighbors who need our help now more than ever.”

You can read more by visiting: www.midohiofoodbank.org/covid-19/

Local food pantry sites

• Trinity UMC Food Pantry, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead; 419-947-6040. Last Friday of the month: 5-6:30 p.m.

• EEBC Pantry, 3055 State Route 95 W, Edison; 419-947-7231. 2nd and 4th Friday of the month: 2-6 p.m.

• No Limits Outreach Pantry, 4046 Township Road 246, (Vine Street), Edison; 419-946-5900. Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Morrow County Food Pantry, 619 W. Marion Road, BLDG. C, 111, Mount Gilead; 419-949-2620. Monday and Thursday: 9 a.m.-noon.

• Cardington Food Pantry, 300 S. Marion St., Cardington; 614-743-2106. 1st Wednesday of the month: 9 a.m.-noon. 3rd Thurs: 5-6:30 p.m.

• Angel Food Pantry, 8 N. Main St., Marengo; 419-253-5642. Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Closed 1st Saturday of the month.