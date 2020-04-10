Did you know Cardington is home to multiple authors, including nationally-recognized author Mindy McGinnis? Many thanks to Mindy for her generous donation of a Little Free Library stocked with lots of great books for middle and high schoolers. It is located next to the Cardington Market. Take a book, share a book.
