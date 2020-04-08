Cardington loses firefighter

CARDINGTON — A local firefighter died last weekend and is being remembered by those with whom he worked.

Brian S. Hess, 41, died Saturday, April 4 at his home.

“It is with great sadness that we report, the Cardington Fire Department has lost a friend and firefighter, Brian Hess, this past weekend,” reads a post on the Friends of Cardington Fire Department Facebook page.

“Brian was a member of the department for 20 years and will always be remembered for his story telling and creative ideas. If a public tribute or memorial is scheduled we will post those details when they become available. At this time we ask that you keep his family and four children in your thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace FF 2916, Brian Hess.”

Hess was a 1997 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School and served as a volunteer firefighter in Cardington for nearly 20 years.

A memorial ride will take place on Friday, April 10 at 11 a.m. with the fire department leaving from Cardington High School and traveling through town past the fire house.

Those wishing to make a contribution in honor of Hess are asked to consider the Cardington Fire Department.