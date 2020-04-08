MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through April 6

Michael Bugbee and April Harriger.

Andrew Dangelo and Victoria Shand.

Heather Ingle and Amme Harper.

Aron Lucero and Jessica Pauley.

Jonas Miller and Rebecca Petersheim.

Mervin Wengerd and Katie Schlabach.

Jonas Yoder and Rosa Keim.

Bradley Young and Tricia Petersen.

PROBATE COURT

Judgment entry, order approving amended inventory and appraisal in estate of Nancy Charlene Levings.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Glen Ruhl.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Martha L. Sturrock.

Waiver and consent, wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Mitchell Michael Davis.

Third waiver and consent, wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Kirby S. Potter.

Application for certificate of transfer for motor vehicles in estate of Gay D. Eastridge.

Consent to power to sell real estate in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Inventory and appraisal with real estate in estate of Scott Eugene White.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Doris A. Gibson.

Entry approving appraiser in estate of Sandra L. Brady.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Gary Duane Dodds.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Daniel P. Cobbs.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Donna J. Bremigan.

Notice of probate of will in estate of Raymond Odell Predmore.

Waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Denver Lee Walker.

Judgment entry, report of distribution in estate of Kenneth Simms.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Brandon C. Stamper.

Original will filed; confidential disclosure of personal identifiers in estate of Nancy Ann Hicks.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Ashtan William Russell.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of David Charles Gillen.

Certificate of death filed in estate of Cloyd T. Huvler.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Margarite C. Steensland.

Certificate of death filed; appointment of appraiser; notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Michael T. Hally.

Certificate of death filed; motion to dispense with appraisal real property; entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Gerald L. Leavitt.

Certificate of death filed; judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicle; entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Jason Lee Arnold.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; original will filed in estate of Bertha L. Robinette.