Ohio primary election to be by mail-in ballot only

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio legislature passed changes this week that will bring the Ohio primary election to a close on April 28.

Governor Mike DeWine originally set June 2 as the date for the Ohio Primary after the March 17 primary was canceled the day before due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Remaining ballots are to be cast by mail-in only. If you have already voted by absentee or at the Board of Elections, you can not vote again.

Morrow County Board of Elections Director Penny Porter said that voters can go online to the Board of Elections website, or call in to the Board of Elections to get an application for an absentee ballot.

The board will mail the application with a return envelope and when the application is returned, they can have a ballot mailed to them with a return envelope to mail their ballot.

“We’ve gotten hundreds of calls at the office the last couple days,” Porter said Thursday. “People want to get ballots and get information.”

Steps to get a ballot:

Online:

• Go to www.morrowcountyohio.gov/boardofelections and download the Application

• Download and fill in the application for absentee ballot form

• Mail the application to: Morrow County Board of Elections, 619 W. Marion Road, Suite 146, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

• A ballot will be mailed to you with a return envelope. Mail your completed ballot.

Steps to get a ballot by calling: 419-946-4026.

• To have an application for an absentee ballot, call the Board of Elections at 419-946-4026.

• Fill out the application mailed to you.

• A ballot will be mailed to you with a return envelope.

Mail your completed ballot to: Morrow County Board of Elections, 619 W. Marion Road, Suite 146, Mount Gilead, OH 43338. The phone number is 419-946-4026.

A drop box is being placed at the Board of Elections office, so that ballots can also be dropped off there.

