Edison Enterprise Garage Ministry receives donation

EDISON — The Edison Enterprise Garage Ministry recently received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of the Bonecutter’s monthly Charitable Giving Campaign.

Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented the check to Pastor Ed Colegrove and volunteers Ben Blevins, Rick Smith, Buddy Rinehart, James Jenkins and Shirley Klaiber.

The Edison Enterprise Garage Ministry has been serving the community since 2002. Their volunteer staff of mechanics install parts on vehicles for free. In most cases the customer covers the cost of parts however in some cases, if the need is great, they will also cover the cost of the parts.

The garage has a couple of car lifts which help with the installation of parts. They have complete tire servicing equipment and can service tires, brakes and a variety of other mechanical services including alternators, power steering pumps, AC units, exhaust, fluid lines, fuel systems, shocks, struts, front end work, ball joints, wheel bearings and tie rod ends.

The Garage Ministry is open to anyone in the community and they work every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ministry operates on private donations and fundraisers.

“We are very grateful to the Bonecutter family and thank them for what they are doing for the community and for our ministry,” said Pastor Colegrove. “We help a lot of the elderly and single parents trying to make ends meet. In the last 12 months we have made over 500 car repairs. This donation will be used for buying parts for those in need.”

“We at times take our ability to jump in the car and just “go” for granted. However for many, reliable transportation is make or break for keeping a job, getting medical supplies and groceries. This is a wonderful group of seasoned technicians donating their time and sometimes even parts for those needing it most. Kris and I are humbled to be in a position to help such a worthy cause,” Rockwell said.

Donations to the Edison Enterprise Garage Ministry can be mailed to 3055 State Route 95 West, Edison, Ohio, 43320. Questions about the Garage Ministry can be emailed to Pastor Ed at Pastor@eebchurch.org or by calling the church at 419-947-7231.

Apply for donation

The Bonecutters award a $1,000 donation every month, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, applying is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook Page, Bonecutter Properties at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutter.net/

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or send via Email to: info@bonecutter.net.

