EMA director: Masks needed

MOUNT GILEAD — At its Monday meeting, Commissioners heard a report from County Emergency Management Director John Harsch. Commissioners also entered into a Memo of Understanding with EMA as related to COVID-19.

Harsch has received offers of help during the crisis from several businesses and individuals in Morrow County.

Flying Horse Farms has offered both the use of their facility and have offered some of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for use by EMA.

Heartland Conference Center in Marengo has also made an offer of the use of their facility and some equipment.

Harsch appreciates that Dr. Martha Mooney has offered gowns. However, he is still struggling to find masks.

“I’m always looking for more masks,” Harsch said. “Anything from dust masks to N95 masks.”

Harsch is working on getting more information about the Small Business (SBA) loans with Morrow County Economic Development Director Andy Ware. If residents have questions about small business support, Ware is their best source for information.

The state has communicated that there will be funds available for businesses that have been disrupted by the governor’s order to stay at home. They will need to report in order for both small businesses and governmental agencies to get public assistance.

Harsch said it is important for employees to track work hours so that they can make a report to the state when requesting assistance.

In other business:

• Commissioner Burgess Castle noted the lack of sales tax at restaurants will cost the county quite a bit during the time that only take-out is permitted.

• Commissioner Tom Whiston said the county will lose some funds due to the closing of casinos. They had budgeted for $385,000 from casinos this year, and may only get about $200,000.

• Commissioners discussed that the county will be operating with essential staff. They will list what departments will be open after meeting with county officials Monday afternoon. More information will be posted on www.morrowcountyohio.gov.