Del-Co Water to eliminate shut-offs during crisis

DELAWARE — Del-Co Water (Del-Co) is committed to the safety and well-being of our members, customers, communities, and employees. Del-Co is a non-profit water utility serving a population of approximately 150,000 over a seven-county service area north of Columbus.

Given water’s vital importance to the prevention of disease through hygiene and hydration, DelCo is temporarily suspending penalties and water service shut-offs due to non-payment. At this time, the suspension of delinquency procedures will remain in place until May 1, 2020.

Additionally, customers whose water service was recently disconnected are encouraged to contact Customer Service to have service restored. Contact Customer Service at 740-548-7746 to initiate a service order.

The lobby at the main office at 6658 Olentangy River Road in Delaware and at the regional office in Marengo are closed to the public. The drive-thru and night drop at both locations remain open.

Customers are encouraged to make payments online at delcowater.org/, by mail, or by using the automated telephone payment system. Emergency business plans are in place to ensure continued water service to our members and customers, a news release states.

“The coronavirus has not been detected in drinking water, and our existing disinfection process has been proven to eliminate concerns related to the virus. Your water remains safe to drink, cook with, and use for personal hygiene.”