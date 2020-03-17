AARP Foundation suspends Tax-Aide

As coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change hour by hour, AARP Foundation is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission. A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers.

Therefore, we are suspending AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services beginning March 16 until further notice.

We will continue to assess whether we can open again in some or all sites for the remainder of the tax season and if the tax season is extended.

Visit the online site locator tool aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for the most up-to-date information, including site re-openings.