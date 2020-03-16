Village keeping things ‘business as usual’

MOUNT GILEAD — The village is attempting to operate without interruption in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, Mayor Jamie Brucker posted a letter on the village’s Facebook page.

“While the impact of the COVID-19 is still unfolding daily, we want the people of Mount Gilead to know that our current operations will be ‘business as usual’ with a few changes in regards to limiting face to face interactions.”

Brucker said fire and police departments will be there to serve residents. But he asked that residents not visit either stations during this time.

“While both departments enjoy receiving baked goods and gifts throughout the year from kind citizens, we ask that you refrain from gifting during these sanctions,” Brucker said.

Brucker said trash pick-up will continue on the normal cycle. He added that bill paying for utilities can be done online or over the phone. If residents need to come to the office, they can be helped via the clerk window at village hall.

Council would meet Monday night as scheduled. But Brucker said, “there is a likely chance further meetings can be canceled.”

Regarding payment of taxes: “The State and Federal has not made changes to the due date of taxes. Our stance will align with the upper levels should those change.”

Finally, Brucker said the village is working with other government agencies during this crisis.

“Our local Health Department and EMA Director have been preparing to act should the need arise. The Village of Mount Gilead will be aligning with the county response,” Brucker said.

The first-year mayor also encouraged residents to support local businesses during this time.

“Please check on your neighbors and continue to remain calm even in times of uncertainty,” he said.