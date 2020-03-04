The following cases were determined in the March 2 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Kaleb A. Arnold, Cardington, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Austin M. Brown, Mount Vernon, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Xela R. Clark, Ostrander, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Zachary Counts, Cardington, expired/unlawful plates, guilty, paid waiver.

Makayla L. Hill, Edison, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Jennifer L. Irey, Galion, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Brandon R. Mallon, Harrison, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Ryan S. Metz, Marion, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Jacob W. Nulton, Galion, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Briona Samuel, Mansfield, driving under suspension, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

William E. Saum, Marengo, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty assessed fines and costs.