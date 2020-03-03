Strawberry sale

The Cardington FFA held their annual strawberry sale during February selling flats and half flats. A flat contained eight one pound size containers at a cost of $22 and a half flat had four one pound containers at a cost of $12.

Every member of the chapter sold at last one half of a flat, resulting in a very successful project. The sale grossed over $6,000 and the money raised helps the chapter pay for events they sponsor during the year.

Chapter members thank all who purchased strawberries to help support them.

Public speaking

During the past month Cardington FFA members have been participating in what is to most people, a fear — public speaking.

Nine members of the Cardington FFA chapter competed in the county contest representing the chapter in creed, advanced prepared public and extemporaneous speaking.

During creed speaking, members memorized the FFA Creed, present it to the judges and answer questions for the judges involving how they interpret the creed. Freshman members who participated were Morgan White, Abby Raber, Meghan Greenawalt, Makenna Dudgeon, Dana Congrove and Colin McAvoy.

Advanced speaking members are required to write and memorize a six-eight minute speech on an agricultural topic, present it to the judges and answer questions to ensure they are knowledgeable on their topic.

Tess Ruehmurnd and Isabelle Crum participated in this portion of the contest. In extemporaneous speaking members drew 12 different agricultural topics and given 30 minutes to prepare a speech on one of them. The member delivers the speech to judges and answers questions on the topic.

Emma Burchett represented the chapter in this contest.

Meghan Greenawalt, Tess Ruehrmund and Emma Burchett each won first place in their respective contests and moved on to the sub-district contest which was held on February 6 where all three girls once again placed first, qualifying them for the district contest.

It was held on Feb. 17 when Greenawalt placed fourth, Burchett, sixth and Ruehrmund, first, qualifying her for the state contest. This will be held March 7.

Cardington FFA Public speaking winners, from left: Meghan Greenawalt, Tess Ruehrmund and Emma Burchett. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_ffa2.jpg Cardington FFA Public speaking winners, from left: Meghan Greenawalt, Tess Ruehrmund and Emma Burchett. Courtesy Photos Cardington FFA members stack strawberries from the delivery truck. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_ffa.jpg Cardington FFA members stack strawberries from the delivery truck. Courtesy Photos