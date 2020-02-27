Candidates file campaign finance reports

MOUNT GILEAD — Campaign finance reports have been filed by Morrow County candidates seeking office in the March 17 primary election.

• Two Republicans are seeking the office of Prosecuting Attorney — assistant prosecutor Thomas Smith and attorney Andrew Wick.

In records obtained from the Morrow County Board of Elections, The Committee to Elect Thomas Smith received $4,815 in total monetary contributions and has spent $4,614.67.

Citizens For Andrew Wick reported $3,529.95 in contributions and $12,761.29 in expenditures. Wick put $10,000 of his money into the campaign with payments of $6,000, $3,000 and $1,000 made in 2019.

Contractor Rockwell Bonecutter contributed $1,500 to Wick’s campaign. Wick’s largest expenditure was to Lind Media for billboard advertising at a cost of $3,597.50.

Aden Troyer donated $1,720 to Smith’s campaign. Charles Howland contributed $750, as did Hollis J. Howland.

Smith’s campaign paid $1,008.15 to Hartman Printing Co. for signs. It also paid $466.40 to The Shopper’s Compass and payments of $309 and $80 to The Sentinel for advertising.

• The two candidates for Morrow County Recorder, incumbent Dixie Shinaberry and challenger Brandon J. Strain, filed reports.

Shinaberry reported having $421.01 with two expenditures totaling $148.28, an $80 filing fee to the board of elections and $68.28 to The Shopper’s Compass for advertising.

Strain reported $2,202.49 in contributions and the same amount in expenditures for a zero balance on hand. Strain’s campaign paid Hartman Printing Co. $2,122.49 for signs and banners and the $80 filing fee to the BOE.

Republican candidates for Morrow County Commissioner filings:

• Incumbent Warren Davis listed $1,220 in contributions, all from himself, and $1,153.55 in expenditures. The largest payment was for $512.10 to The Shopper’s Compass for advertising.

• Tim Abraham reported $2,000 in contributions and $1,837.09 in expenditures. An in-kind contribution of $2,094.50 from Citizens To Preserve Morrow County, a Political Action Committee or PAC, was for billboards.

• Incumbent Burgess Castle reported $1,267.70 in contributions (all from the candidate) and the same amount in expenditures. All expenditures were for signs and banners from Hartman Printing Co.

• Timothy Siegfried shows $3,901.46 in contributions and $3,651.46 in expenditures. Siegfried donated $3,651.46 to the campaign. Citizens To Preserve Morrow County also paid $2,094.50 for billboard advertising through an in-kind contribution.

• Vanessa Gingerich reported $700 in contributions and $557.70 in expenditures. Gingerich donated $500 to the campaign. All of the campaign’s reported expenditures went to Hartman Printing Co. for yard signs.

• Democrat candidate Paul E. Hinkle Jr. reported $80 in contributions and the same amount in expenditures.

Citizens To Preserve Morrow County received $5,000 each from Rockwell Bonecutter and Walter C. Fishburn.

Unopposed candidates also filed campaign finance reports.

The Ohio Secretary of State requires reports be filed by Jan. 31 for activity through Dec. 31, 2019 for the March 17 primary.

By Anthony Conchel aconchel@aimmediamidwest.com

More information: www.ohiosos.gov/campaign-finance/#gref

