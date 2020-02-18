Farmers Appreciation Breakfast feeds 125

MOUNT GILEAD — There were 125 diners served when the Farmers Appreciation Breakfast was held at the Handle Bar Ranch Saturday, Feb. 15.

Sponsored by the Morrow County Farm Bureau, the meal was catered by Kathy Gerasimof. The menu included sausage, eggs, pancakes, bacon and fruit. Maple syrup was provided by Pleiades Farms and Eddie Lou Meimer.

Informational displays were offered by Headwaters, Marilyn Weiler and Gail West; Recycling: Lindsey Grimm; Farm Service Agency; OSU Extension, with Amanda Forquer and Becky Barker; Pleiades Farms, Meimer; Morrow County Dairy Association, Ella Creswell and Natalie Jaller; and the Morrow County Park District, Cathie Robinson, Steve and Mary Fuller and Dixie Shinaberry.

Ella Creswell and Natalie Jagger, Morrow County Dairy Princesses, attended.

Morrow County Farm Bureau board members present included Julie Logan and Warren Davis, trustees; Abra Dunn, operations director; Meimer, trustee and vice president; Seth Romine, board president; Don Bloom, board trustee and treasurer; Manny Heilman, trustee and Kelly Sautter Tennant and Heather Goodman.

Guests included Morrow County officials Mike Goff, treasurer; Dixie Shinaberry, County Recorder; Jennifer Burnaugh, Municipal Court Judge; Troy Balderson, Congressional representative; Riordan McClain, State Rep.; Tyler Eldridge, ODNR and Morrow County Commissioners Warren Davis, Burgess Castle and Tom Whiston.

Others present included candidates for office State Rep. Bill Reineke, Tom Smith, Brandon Strain, Tim Abraham, Tim Seigfried, Andy Wick and Vanessa Gingerich.