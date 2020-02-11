Maple Syrup Festival coming March 8

FULTON — The annual Maple Syrup Festival will be held Sunday, March 8 at the Lutheran Memorial Camp. There is no admission charge to the festival.

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature the meal of all-you-can eat pancakes and maple-infused sausage. Cost of the meal is $9 for adults 10 years and up and $6 for youth 3-9 years old.

There will also be gluten-free pancakes and vegetarian sausage.

Avalon Nine will provide music. A local naturalist will demonstrate how to identify and tap maple trees, then help collect the sap.

Wagon rides to the Sugar Bush will be offered where visitors can identify the difference between non maple-syrup and the real thing.

Hot chocolate can be enjoyed by the fireside while experts explain the process for making sap into syrup. Visitors can sample maple donuts and freshly brewed sassafras tea cooked over an open fire. There will be fresh maple syrup and fresh baked goods from the Maple Kitchen for sale.

All proceeds benefit the summer camperships to assure that “all kids can go to camp.”

The Lutheran Memorial Camp is located at 2790 State Route 61 near Fulton and is on over 400 acres of rolling woodlands and provides a faith-based camping experience for all ages, coupled with outdoor activities and environmental education for all seasons.

For information on the Lutheran Memorial Camp, go to www.lomocamps.org or call 419-864-8030.

Families enjoy the annual Maple Syrup Festival. It will be held Sunday, March 8 at the Lutheran Memorial Camp. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_web1_Dining-at-44th-LMC-Maple-Syrup-Festival.jpg Families enjoy the annual Maple Syrup Festival. It will be held Sunday, March 8 at the Lutheran Memorial Camp. Sentinel File Photo