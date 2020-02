A great big thank you to our Mount Gilead Fire Department and EMS, Cardington Fire Department, Johnsville Fire Department and the Fredericktown Fire Department.

The men and women did a fantastic job of getting our house fire under control before it could have become a total loss. We appreciate their dedication and hard work.

We have been blessed through this whole ordeal from the Jan. 21st fire, and truly feel the prayers of many. God bless you all.

Richard and Sandy Bachelder