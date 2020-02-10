Harding Presidential Site progressing

EDISON — Sherry Hall, Harding Presidential Site Manager, Marion, gave a presentation on the site when 26 Gleaner members and two guests met at the Edison Baptist Community Center.

Hall detailed the planning and research which has gone into the renovation and the new building, which is scheduled for dedication the weekend of July 17.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the election of Harding as president of the United States.

In other business:

• Reports were given on the Pillowcase Project, the Bloodmobile visit and the reception the Gleaners gave for the graduates and families and friends of drug court.

• They also discussed groups planning for the IMPACT activities selected for the year.

• The next meeting will be held March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in an assembly room at Morrow County Hospital. Katie Smith will be the speaker. Guests are welcome.

Sherry Hall, Harding Presidential Site Manager, Marion, designates a part of the Harding Presidential Site undergoingrenovation. She described the project when she spoke to the Gleaners. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_Sherry-Hall-Harding-Home-Presidential-site.jpg Sherry Hall, Harding Presidential Site Manager, Marion, designates a part of the Harding Presidential Site undergoingrenovation. She described the project when she spoke to the Gleaners. Courtesy Photo