COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Feb. 12

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education work session, 5 p.m. in the board room at 121 Nichols St.

Feb. 14

Chili supper, 4-6 p.m., Cardington at Mount Gilead basketball game. Proceeds benefit the Paul “Bear” Bremigan Scholarship and other scholarship funds. Freewill donation.

Feb. 17

Marengo Seniors carry-in at the Legion Hall in Marengo, noon. Bring a side dish or a dessert. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Feb. 18

Card Games & Challenges for Homeschoolers, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. For ages 7 and up. Call the library at 419-768-3431 to sign up.

Morrow County Commissioners Debate; 6:30 p.m. All seven candidates are planning to attend. Sponsored by the International Association of EMT’s and Paramedics. Held at Morrow County 911 & EMS, 140 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Feb. 19

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5-6:45 p.m. Meatloaf and roasted potatoes, vegetable, choice of salad, rolls, dessert and drink. Children 10 and under free. Dine-in or carryout available.

Feb. 22

Fourth Saturday Breakfast, First Presbyterian Church Mount Gilead, 55 N. Cherry St.; 7-10 a.m. The breakfast proceeds will be donated to the Mission of the Church. Omelettes, hash browns, toast and choice of beverage.Adults $6, Children $3.

Blood drives

Feb. 14

Cardington-Lincoln High School, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Marengo United Methodist Church, noon-6 p.m.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of Addicts

Parents of Addicts, a new support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_calendar-2.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.