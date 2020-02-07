PROPERTY TRANSFERS

JANUARY TRANSACTIONS

5210 County Road 15, Bennington Township, Kori Pocock and Terrance Turner to Robert and Heather Strouse, $350,000.

6734 Township Road 73, Canaan Township, Tara Hartley to Larry Brooks, $35,000.

State Route 309, Canaan Township, Michael and Joanna Gall to Shaw Creek Farms LP, $319,853.

327 Water St., Cardington, Cardington Community Improvement Corp. to Capgrow Holdings JV Sub V LLC, $90,000.

145 Midland Ave., Cardington, David and Darla Johnson to HP Homes LLC, $34,000.

145 Kenny Lane, Cardington, Larry and Alisa Gandee to Tim Hass, $95,500.

107 Lowenstein Lane, Cardington, Buckeye Community Hope 5 LP to Sheenna Pickens, $62,000.

Lots 150-151, Congress Township, Curtis and Rachael Philpot to Trudi Wilson, $146,000.

Lots 192-193, Congress Township, Wesley and Ayanda Hickman to Gary and Monica Waugh, $400,000.

Lots 116-117, Congress Township, Timothy Brinley to Daniel and Judith Hannon, $5,000.

Lot 181, Congress Township, Tony Todd LLC to Lewis VanHoose, $72,500.

6200 CR 121, Franklin Township, Willis Sexton Sr. to Douglas and Kimberly Garris, $390,000.

253 W. High St., Mount Gilead, Bonnie Jo Winegord-Kise to Joseph and Anna Marie Stossel, $163,000.

86 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead, Kana Properties LLC to Crystal Millisor, $134,000.

3485 Township Road 26, Harmony Township, David Hildebrand to Frank and Christine Kirk, $40,000.

3406 County Road 170, Harmony Township, Tim Hass to Cody Wyatt, $150,000.

9041 County Road 46, North Bloomfield Township, Michael Zeger to Colt and Emily Browne, $55,000.

4028 Township Road 92, Perry Township, Simon and Susie Brenneman to John and Alma Gingerich, $255,000.

6138 State Route 314, Perry Township, Bruce Hammond to Menno and Lydia Troyer, $63,000.

7311 State Route 314, Perry Township, Clint and Christina Furniss to Bonnie Bishop, $113,000.

48 County Road 227, Peru Township, Jacob Mosher to Carmen Crist, $192,000.

723 CR 165, Peru Township, Thomas and Wendy Kenney to Adam and Kassandra Ross, $250,000.

Township Road 166, Peru Township, Bruner Land Company to William and Nichole Schmidt, $64,500.

960 County Road 198, South Bloomfield Cemetery Township, Rodeo Builders LLC to Shawn Tuttle, $241,500.

8634 Township Road 52, Troy Township, John and Teddy Carter to Ted and Nancy Foglesong, $320,000.

9150 Ross Road, Troy Township, Donald and Sharma Swanger to Jacob and Ellen Boner, $169,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor

