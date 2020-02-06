COLLEGE NEWS

Ashland University Dean’s List

The following students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Ashland University.

Aubrey Curtis of Cardington. Curtis is majoring in actuarial science. Curtis is a 2019 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School.

Tory Tobin of Marengo. Tobin is majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Douglas and Janet Tobin of Marengo. Tobin is a 2008 graduate of Highland High School.

Lauryn Casteel of Marengo. Casteel is majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Tom and Sheila Casteel of Marengo. Casteel is a 2018 graduate of Highland High School.

Parker Steck of Marengo. Steck is majoring in nursing. He is the son of Ron and Kila Steck of Marengo. Steck is a 2018 graduate of Highland High School.

Riley Stanley of Marengo. Stanley is majoring in nursing. Stanley is a 2016 graduate of Highland High School.

Hope Miracle of Galion. Miracle is majoring in commerical art. She is the daughter of W and Lisa Miracle of Galion. Miracle is a 2018 graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Michelle Brown of Galion. Brown is majoring in intervention specialist education. Brown is a 2016 graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Rebecca Duckworth of Lexington. Duckworth is majoring in early childhood education. She is the daughter of Lisa Duckworth. Duckworth is a 2018 graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Kade Sayre of Lexington. Sayre is majoring in accounting Sayre is a graduate of Northmor Local High School.