Candidates forum planned Feb. 11

Morrow County Candidate Forum will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Cardington American Legion, Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97.

The Morrow County Candidates Forum, sponsored this year by Forward Morrow, a group of business and civic leaders dedicated to the positive growth and development of Morrow County, is scheduled and the public is invited to attend.

The forum will be moderated by former Morrow County Treasurer Dan Green.

This is a nonpartisan event. All county candidates appearing on the March primary ballot and spokespersons for county ballot issues have been invited. Organizers hope you residents will learn more about the candidates who have put their name forward for public office.

Unopposed candidates will have roughly 5 minutes to speak. Contested races will be a moderated panel of roughly 20 minutes. Attendees will be invited to submit questions on notecards to the moderator during the forum.

Schedules permitting, they anticipate candidates will be available after the formal conclusion of the event for additional discussion and questions.