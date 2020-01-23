Wall upgrade at water treatment plant OK’d

CARDINGTON — During its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 20, village council approved a change order for the water treatment plant, which is undergoing upgrading.

Danny Wood, village administrator, said that in the past five windows were blocked in outside to stop vandalism. In the upgrading process they are blocking those windows inside and making a real wall there which “gives us wall space.”

Council approved the upgrading.

In other business:

• Approved an ordinance authorizing Wood to enter into a contract with OHM advisors for the completion of the Main Street sidewalk project survey and design required by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

This is to complete the sidewalk along West Main Street from Cardington Western Road to N. Fourth St.

• Approved bills totaling $58,607.77 that included payment of $20,672.95 to Kirk Bros, a pay request for the WTP Improvement Project. Also included was payment of $98 to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Nature Works sign at Maxwell Park.

• Acting on the recommendation of the mayor and fire chief Gary Goodman, council approved Kattlin Norton to the position of volunteer fireman for the village effective Jan. 21, 2020. Goodman reviewed the fire department’s year. He said there are 22 firemen on the department.

• Approved two finance-related pieces of legislation, one was a resolution accepting the amount and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor, a requirement every year, said Fiscal Officer Deb Fry.

• Approved a budgeted transfer from general fund to the street fund in the amount of $100,000.

• Approved was a resolution certifying to the county auditor for the inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges in the mount of $119.26.

• Mayor Susie Peyton advised council members to “be careful what you put on social media regarding village council or other village entities.”

• Addressing council was Frank Chito, a local business man concerned about semi-trucks parking erratically near his business. Also speaking was Tom Smith of Cardington.

• Peyton announced the retirement of receptionist Brenda Beall effective Jan. 31. A luncheon will be held in her honor on that day.