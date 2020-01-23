Strike for the Cure planned at Morrow Lanes

CARDINGTON — Reservations are being accepted for the 13th annual “Strike for the Cure,” (formerly “Bowl for the Cure”) to be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. in Morrow Lanes.

Monies from the event will be donated to the “Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC) James.”

There will be five-person teams bowling five baker games. Each team is to raise at least $200. A free t-shirt will be given to each person who raises $100 or more.

There will also be raffles, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing. Hosting the event will be Debbie and Larry Popp, co-owners of Morrow Lanes. It is held in memory of Debbie’s niece, Kendra Benson, who passed away in 2006 as a result of breast cancer.

Lanes are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis by contacting the Popps at 419-864-3941.