Whiston attends historic China trade deal signing

Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston was one of 4 Ohio county commissioners to attend the signing of the deal with China on Jan. 15.

President Donald J. Trump was joined by the Vice Premier of China in the East Room of the White House. Together, they signed a new, fully enforceable trade agreement that rebalances this vital trade partnership while boosting American businesses, farmers, manufacturers, and innovators, a White House news release states.

“Before President Trump took office, Washington had long tolerated unfair trade practices that buoyed special interests while hurting U.S. working- and middle-class families. The Phase One Trade Agreement requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange.

“The agreement also includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years. Importantly, the agreement establishes a strong dispute resolution system that ensures prompt and effective implementation and enforcement. The United States has agreed to modify its Section 301 tariff actions in a significant way.”

Whiston supports the pact.

“This agreement will positively impact all sectors of our economy and is historic in scope and spectrum. President Trump and all of the individuals who worked on this are to be complimented. Thanks also to China for their willingness to bring this to fruition. I look forward to proceeding to phase two,” he said.

Whiston serves as Treasurer for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.

