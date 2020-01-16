Pair sentenced in Marengo bank robbery

MOUNT GILEAD — Two defendants in the robbery last summer of the Marengo U.S. Bank were sentenced to prison by appointed Judge Roger Wilson on Dec. 30.

Steven Worline entered the bank on July 8, 2019 wearing a traffic vest and a fake beard. He showed a gun to a clerk, demanded money and ran off with under $2,000. Nicole Peterson drove the getaway car.

The two were later found together by U.S. Marshals at a Walmart in Florida. Worline received a sentenced of 8 to 12 years in prison. Peterson’s sentence was 3 to 4.5 years in prison.

Worline was represented by attorney David Johnson. Peterson was represented by attorney R. Clayton Lopez. In both cases the State of Ohio was represented by Morrow County First Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Smith.

In another case:

• Darrell Mathias was convicted in the Morrow County Court of Common Pleas following a trial of two counts aggravated possession of drugs, felonies of the second and fifth degree respectively, and complicity to possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

On Dec. 11, Judge Tom C. Elkin sentenced Mathias to a mandatory prison term of four years, meaning Mathias will not be eligible for early release. The State of Ohio was represented by Smith, and Mathias was represented by attorney Don Wick.

When stopped by deputies of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office on March 2, 2019, Mathias was hiding a small amount of heroin and over 20 grams of methamphetamine in a lockbox under the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Marcum.

WORLINE https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_Worline.jpg WORLINE PETERSON https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_Peterson.jpg PETERSON