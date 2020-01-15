Edison ready for 2020 with new faces

EDISON — Village council met with a new mayor, new village administrator and new council member for their first meeting of the year on Jan. 13.

Edison’s new mayor, Patti Feustal asked council members to “think and plan long-term” for the village.

“Where do you want the village to be in five to ten years?” asked Feustal as she spoke about some new projects.

Feustal appointed board members to committees and said she hopes committees will be active. She and Village Administrator Mary Neviska plan to have training meetings for council members, so they can have more information when they serve on committees. Setting up the training meetings along with setting the budget will be priorities in January.

Committee chairmen include: Sandy Ackerman, Finance and personnel; Dawn Salisbury, Streets and sidewalks; Jeremie West, Permits, utilities and parks; Erica Walsh, Safety; Chris Kneipp, New works and Annexation and Ruth Davis, Rules and reorganizing paperwork.

Sandy Ackerman was sworn in as council member to replace Eldonna McKinniss who resigned.

In other business:

• Council approved creating the position of Village administrator pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 735.273, and abandoning the Edison Board of Public Affairs.

• Ratified appointment of Mary Neviska as Village Administrator.

• Street supervisor Rod Clinger reported that he has posted two alleys with 15 mph signs. They are from Broadway to Union Street and Vine to Broadway Street. Patching has been done on several streets in the village and hopefully will last until spring.

Clinger said that the patching on Enterprise Street and Williams Street will not be adequate and asked council to consider paving those streets this year.

• Neviska reported she had billed a total of $11,362 for sewer and water. Bills for sewer and water were $11,097. One reason bills were high for the month is that there was a need for a new pump for $6,598 and the lagoon was also emptied.

Neviska reported that she sent out two letters to residents who have not paid water/sewer bills that they will have their sewer plugged. She has eight on payment plans and they are paying as scheduled.

• Village zoning inspector, Kevin Salisbury said Mid-Ohio Motors and Obo Car sales are getting too many junk cars in their lots. They have promised to work with him to get a fence, but haven’t done anything to remove cars or get a fence up front. There are also many tires piling up. He plans to work with the county zoning inspector to remove cars and get fencing up. They may call a state agency or EPA to inspect.

•Attorney Rob Ratliff reported that he will file a claim for the village on four properties that are abandoned with foreclosed homes.

•Fiscal officer Bruce Seaburn received approval for bills in December that totaled $26,644.54 and for December of $4,012.46.

*The next Edison council meeting will be Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

Edison Village Council members from left: Jeremie West, Ruth Davis, Chris Kneipp, Dawn Salisbury, Erica Walsh and Sandy Ackerman. Seated in back: Fiscal officer Bruce Seaburn, Mayor Patti Feustal and Village Attorney Rob Ratliff. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_VID_20200113_195445_LS_exported_0_1578963294679.jpg Edison Village Council members from left: Jeremie West, Ruth Davis, Chris Kneipp, Dawn Salisbury, Erica Walsh and Sandy Ackerman. Seated in back: Fiscal officer Bruce Seaburn, Mayor Patti Feustal and Village Attorney Rob Ratliff. Sentinel Photo