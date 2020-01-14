COLLEGE NEWS

Barnett named to dean’s list

MOUNT VERNON — Jonah Ryan Barnett has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Barnett, a junior majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders, is a 2017 graduate of Mount Gilead High School, and the son of Brian and Melissa Barnett of Mount Gilead.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults.

Vaught named to dean’s list

Vaught , a sophomore majoring in both Early Childhood Education and Intervention Specialist (Mild/Moderate Early Childhood), is a 2018 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School, and the daughter of Stephanie Chandler of Cardington, and Nathaniel Vaught of Marengo.

Partlow named to dean’s list

Partlow, a sophomore majoring in both Communication Sciences and Disorders and Psychology, is a 2018 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School, and the daughter of Joel and Atina Partlow of Cardington.