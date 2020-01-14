Joint Veterans Council members sworn in

The swearing in of the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Council slate of officers for 2020. Much of the Council’s mission is to support patriotism throughout Morrow County and beyond. In addition, it is to support our military veterans throughout the county. Members of the Commission visited with veterans in all of the county care facilities over the Christmas holiday. Each Veteran received a gift along with a hearty thanks for their service to the United States. Shown, from left: Brenda Harden, Mike McKinney, Vaughn Corwin, Cal Shirk, Pastor Lawrence Combs, Robert Goodman, Ray Dietz, Dan Goodman and Bruce Fissell.

