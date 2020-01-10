Mount Gilead board members sworn in

The Mount Gilead Board of Education opened its organizational meeting Jan. 7 with the swearing in of board members Brandie Salisbury and Virgil Staley.

Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Murphy Burnaugh swore in the newly elected Salisbury and re-elected Staley.

Board officers were elected including President Mike Sayers and Vice President Salisbury.

Liaisons for Ohio School Board Association were approved for 2020. They are for Legislative, Matt Griffith; Student Achievement, Denny West and Public relations, Mike Sayers.

In other business:

• Treasurer Tonya Boyd’s proposal for the tax budget was approved. Boyd noted that the district will begin to receive tax in January which is collected from the 0.75 income tax levy that was passed last spring.

She said that taxpayers should not notice much increase in their total tax withholding amount, since there is also a 4 percent reduction in the state income tax withheld.

• Standing authorizations for calendar year 2020 were approved for payment of payroll, bills and other continuing business such as appointment of personnel. The Board service fund was approved for the purpose of Board of Education expenses in the amount of $2.00 per student for 2020.

• The next regular meeting of the Mount Gilead Board of Education will be Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the board of education office.

Sentinel Photo Mount Gilead School Board members Virgil Staley and Brandie Salisbury receive congratulations from Judge Jenifer Murphy Burnaugh at their swearing in Jan. 7. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_BOE.jpg Sentinel Photo Mount Gilead School Board members Virgil Staley and Brandie Salisbury receive congratulations from Judge Jenifer Murphy Burnaugh at their swearing in Jan. 7.