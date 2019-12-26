MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through Dec. 25

Robert Campbell and Kimberly Alexander.

George Clark and Wayne Kline.

Kevin Ferrington and Makayla Howard.

Gary Snare and Cori Ray.

Paul Turner and Robin Snopik.

PROBATE COURT

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 3 p.m., Feb. 21 in estate of Edward B. Hawkins.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 3 p.m., Feb. 24 in estate of Gene A. Park.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Lois Robinson.

Application for transfer of motor vehicle, application for attorney fees in estate of Mary Jane Hanners.

Entry appointing fiduciary, letters of authority in estate of Robert F. Duncan.

Amended application for authority to administer estate for Tommy Joe Van Dyke.

Motion to dispense with appraisal in estate of Alex R. Fuller.

Waiver of right to administer in estate of Wilma J. Sargent.

Motion for continuance in estate of Arol Stetson.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary, 11 a.m., Jan. 17 in estate of Larry Arnold Clay.

Entry granting motion to dispense with appraisal in estate of Joyce L. Fricke.

Waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Harry E. Hill.

Appointment of appraiser in estate of Daniel P. Cobbs.

Certificate of death filed; application for authority to administer estate; appointment of appraiser in estate of Lula Gale.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; original will filed; waiver and consent in estate of Donna J. Bremigan.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; original will filed; appointment of appraiser in estate of Raymond Odell Predmore.

Waiver of notice of application to relieve estate from administration; application for transfer of motor vehicle; certificate of death filed; application to relieve estate from administration in estate of Denver Lee Walker.