MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Joint Veterans Council Inc. thanks the 18 young men who carried the American flag in the Christmas parade on Dec. 6.

Thanks to Ric Lyle for co-ordinating the young men from the four Morrow County schools.

From older veterans, it was very heart-warming to see the young men carry this flag in the parade. Fifty years ago, our country was drafting young men for the service.