Retired teachers distribute books

MOUNT GILEAD — Members of the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association were entertained by Highland High School’s Symphonic Choir when they met for their Christmas luncheon, Dec. 2, at Trinity UM Church.

The twelve-member choir, directed and accompanied by Corey Strinka, presented selections of seasonal music.

A former president, Linda Ruehrmund, conducted the meeting. It was reported that six members had prepared 175 books for Christmas distribution. Seven applications had been received for the MCRTA Teacher Grants for special classroom projects. Pat Rinehart announced a Retirement Seminar has been scheduled for March 17 at 4:30 p.m., in the community room at Mount Gilead High School.

During the Remembrance Ceremony, reflections were given by Mariliyn Weiler on her friendship and the life of Highland teacher, Lois Keaton, who passed May 1, 2019; and Phylis Miller told of Tom Wagner’s varied career, which included VoAg instructor and WMRN radio broadcaster. Tom died July 6, 2018.

Housebound members were remembered with Christmas cards. Community service hours were tabulated by Shelia Beck.

The afternoon concluded with an auction of homemade goodies led by Bonnie Hildebrand. The proceeds benefited the Teacher Grant Fund.

The next luncheon will be held April 6, at Trinity UM Church. A speaker from ORTA will share with the group.

