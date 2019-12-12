Barkers honored by Soil and Water Conservation District

CARDINGTON — The Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District held its 70th annual meeting/program on Dec. 7 with 210 in attendance. The event was held at American Legion Post 97 where a fish dinner was served by members.

Highlights of the meeting included the talk by guest Liz Gliem, a 2006 Cardington-Lincoln High school graduate who is home for the holidays from Pemba which is near Mozambique, Africa. Gliem, who oversees a moringa tree farm, described the differences between farming here and in that area of Africa.

Tom Clark and Wayde Looker were elected supervisors on the SWCD board Jay Smith announced the following scholarships: Austin Schauer, the Down Home Farms scholarship; Addie Wilhelm, the Don McGinnis Memorial Scholarship; Jacob Kirkland the Steve Ruhl Memorial Scholarship and Zane Parrot, the Robert Wuertz Memorial Scholarship.

Tom Clark announced that Dan and Becky Barker are Cooperator of the Year. Dan retired after 31 years with MSWCD. During his tenure Dan provided knowledge and passion concerning conservation for Morrow County residents.

Becky is employed with OSU Extension, a post she has held for 25 years. She has helped to provide education opportunities for Morrow County residents concerning conservation. The Barkers own a crop and livestock farm and advocate for soil and water conservation.

It was noted the 2019 Morrow County SWCD Affiliate members are Nutrien Ag Selections, Ag Credit, Morral Companies, Broerman Insurance Agency, Central Ohio Farmers Coop, Tidy Tim’s Inc., Farm Credit Service, POET Bio-refining and Morrow County Dairy Association, who sponsored the meeting and banquet.

Matt Stooksbury, SWCD Program administrator; Mike Clapper, MSWCD technician; and Amanda Pfahler, administrative assistant; gave a presentation on the accomplishments during the past year, including the Headwaters program where a well was recently drilled. This information, when received by the HOEC committee, caused its members to stand up and thank the SWCD board for approving the purchase on Home Road in Mount Gilead.

They also described the AG study tour taken in August. Mike Sayers presented the door prizes.

Liz Gliem with team leader Mario at tree farm in Mieze, Africa. The Cooperator of the Year award was made to Dan and Becky Barker. Shown are, from left: Matt Stooksbury, program administrator with MCSWD; Becky and Dan Barker; Andrea Bayles with Ag Credit and Tom Clark, board member.