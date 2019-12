Hayes graduates

MARIETTA — Benjamin Hayes of Cardington, was one of approximately 30 students recognized during the annual Marietta College December graduation celebration on Dec. 8.

Hayes, who is a graduate of Mount Gilead High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Marietta’s December graduation is less formal and the college allows each student to speak to the audience in the Alma McDonough Auditorium.