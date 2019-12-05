Morrow County EMS gets power lift cots

MOUNT GILEAD — A federal grant has allowed Morrow County Emergency Medical Services to purchase five Power Lift System and five Power Lift Cots for its ambulance fleet.

“The purchase benefits the citizens of Morrow County but it also makes it safer for our employees, reducing back injuries and things of that nature,” Morrow County EMS Chief Jeff Sparks said.

The funding for the project was $208,181.81, of which Morrow County EMS provided 10 percent in matching funds totaling $20,818.19.

The hydraulic lift system and cots were installed Dec. 2 and 3 and went into service immediately.

Mickey Smith, president and CEO of Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC, prepared the grant application.

“The grant is through FEMA. It is for the reduction of injuries across the board, and reduction of costs overall to the agency,” he said.

Morrow County EMS Captain Jeremiah Woodmansee said the old cots were rated at 450 pounds. These cots can support 750 pounds of weight.

“Some of the old cots we replaced were 20 years old. Those were being phased out and are no longer produced,” Sparks said. “Newer and better.”

The previous ones were designed to last 15 years.

“It’s one more way Morrow County firefighters and squads are doing the best they can to get us new and modern equipment to make things better and safer for residents,” Morrow County Commissioner Warren Davis said.

The purchase has multiple benefits.

“It saves taxpayers money and reduces workers compensation costs,” Smith said.

Morrow County EMS Captain Jeremiah Woodmansee, right, shows the features of one of the new Power Lift Cots that were acquired through a federal grant. Mickey Smith, president and CEO of Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC, looks on. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_P1030613.jpg Morrow County EMS Captain Jeremiah Woodmansee, right, shows the features of one of the new Power Lift Cots that were acquired through a federal grant. Mickey Smith, president and CEO of Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC, looks on. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Morrow County EMS recently purchased five Power Lift System and Lift Cots through a federal grant. Shown with a cot are Katie Hegarty, staff assistant for Congressman Troy Balderson; Mickey Smith, grant writer from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC; Morrow County EMS Captain Jeremiah Woodmansee; EMS Chief Jeff Sparks and Morrow County Commissioner Warren Davis. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_P1030616.jpg Morrow County EMS recently purchased five Power Lift System and Lift Cots through a federal grant. Shown with a cot are Katie Hegarty, staff assistant for Congressman Troy Balderson; Mickey Smith, grant writer from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC; Morrow County EMS Captain Jeremiah Woodmansee; EMS Chief Jeff Sparks and Morrow County Commissioner Warren Davis. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel

Federal grant allows for ‘newer and better’ system