Sixteen inducted into C-L NHS

A class of 16 new members was recently inducted into the Cardington—Lincoln High School National Honor Society during the ceremony conducted in the Drouhard Auditorium on Nov. 15.

The class includes 15 juniors and one senior.

Conducting the ceremony were the society’s officers: Emily Benson, president; Grace Struck, vice president; Chantress DeWitt, secretary and Hannah Wickline, treasurer, who offered readings related to the NHS Four Pillars: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Also speaking was Joe Mills, high school principal.

Inducted were Alexis Howard, Elizabeth Long, Isabelle Crum, Maddie Brehm, Kyleigh Bonnette, Sydney Spires, Garrett Thompson, Marlo Young, Mason White, Ashlee Tharp, Tess Ruehrmund, Noah Struck, Michael Rose, Camrie Myers, Luke Goers and Nick McAvoy.

A reception honoring the new members was held after the ceremony.

Members of the Cardington-Lincoln High School National Honor Society inducted Nov. 15 are back row, from left: Garrett Thompson, Marlo Young, Mason White, Ashlee Tharp, Tess Ruehrmund, Noah Struck, Michael Rose, Camrie Myers, Luke Goers and Nick McAvoy Front row: Alexis Howard, Elizabeth Long, Isabelle Crum, Maddie Brehm, Kyleigh Bonnette and Sydney Spires. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_2019-NHS-Inductees.jpg Members of the Cardington-Lincoln High School National Honor Society inducted Nov. 15 are back row, from left: Garrett Thompson, Marlo Young, Mason White, Ashlee Tharp, Tess Ruehrmund, Noah Struck, Michael Rose, Camrie Myers, Luke Goers and Nick McAvoy Front row: Alexis Howard, Elizabeth Long, Isabelle Crum, Maddie Brehm, Kyleigh Bonnette and Sydney Spires. Courtesy Photo | John Brehm