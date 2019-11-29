COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Through Dec. 12

Winter coat drive, Gilead Christian School both campuses, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; items will be donated to a local charity. New or gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves can be donated. Naomi Shipman has organized this for her senior project. Cleaning provided by Alco Dry Cleaners and Cleaning by Carrie. Call the school at 419-946-5990 for information.

Dec. 6

Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Winterfest, downtown; 5 p.m.; parade begins 7 p.m. from fairgrounds.

The Morrow County Historical Society will host a Christmas Open House at the 1829 Cross House, 85 W. Marion St., Mount Gilead; 5 to 7 p.m., and will reflect the Christmas season with decorated Christmas trees, ornaments and toys from the 1890s through the 1970s. Visit from Raggedy Ann, who will pose for photos and give candy canes to visitors. Theme of the Mount Gilead celebration is “Christmas Through the Years.”

The History Center, 17 W. High St., will be open 6 to 8 p.m. The 2020 historical calendars will be available. Featured this year are Morrow County farms.

Dec. 7

HPM’s former employees Christmas dinner, noon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead. Choice of ham loaf or chicken breast. Cost $10 per person. Those attending are asked to bring a canned goods donation for the church food pantry. Questions, call 740-485-2075 or 419-947-7811.

Marengo United Methodist Church annual Craft Show. A free-will offering breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Pictures with Santa 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; craft and bake sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors with a variety of items. Bake cookie sale for the holiday season and lunch.The sale benefits the church’s mission projects such as God’s Kids, Angel Food pantry and clothing closet.

Dec. 7-8

Pet Photos with Santa. Benefit for the Humane Society of Morrow County. Held at the Animal Resource Center (Humane Society), 16. S. Main St., Mount Gilead. Saturday 10 am.-5 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 8

Morrow County Dog Shelter annual open house, 4-6 p.m.; 115 Young Ave., Mount Gilead.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

