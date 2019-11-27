Seniors enjoy craft project

The schedule of coming events at the Senior Center was described by Maggie Ward, staff member, when Cardington Seniors met for their monthly luncheon Nov. 22.

Coming events include white elephant bingo after lunch on Dec. 10; Mount Gilead Show Choir after lunch on Dec. 11 and supper followed by a trip to Alum Creek for a drive through view of the holiday lights on Dec. 19. This will be combined with the ugly sweater contest.

Ward also led the group in a craft project where there were choices of Christmas decorations from The Oriental Trading Catalog. Some needed to be assembled. Others required completion with glittery stick-ons that made for a beautiful decoration. The group found humor in the number of little stickers were required making it more labor intensive than expected.

The seniors will meet next on Dec. 20, a week earlier than usual due to the holidays. Cookies will be provided by Marie Christiano and Marnie Buckel. Linda Ruehrmund will accompany on the piano, the singing of Christmas carols by the group in a sing-a-long.

Reservations or cancellations should be made by noon, Dec. 19 by calling the Senior Center at 419-9464191.