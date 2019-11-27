Students fill shoeboxes to send abroad

It began 15 years ago and continues today, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Cardngton-Lincoln first grade students.

This year the students packed 102 shoe boxes for the project, filling them in assembly line fashion with school supplies, toothbrushes, band aids, combs, toys, soap, chap stick, washcloths, tissues and coloring books for children in need around the world.

Donations to the project were also made by the Galion Nazarene Church and community members. A special thanks to all who donated.

First grade teachers leading this project are Melissa Deems, Diane Tucker, Kathy Gardner and Donna Kilgore.

Charlotte Van Hoose prepares a shoe box for the Operation Christmas Child. She is a first-grade student at Cardington-Lincoln