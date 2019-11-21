Sheriff receives award

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton received the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association’s Certified Law Enforcement Manager Award at the annual awards brunch Nov. 20. This honor is awarded to those sheriffs and command staff who over the past year have attended classes and trainings that further the professional goals and values of the Sheriff’s Office and have met at least the minimum number of hours required for this distinguished award. Presenting the award is Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz, who is President of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

