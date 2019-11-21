Part-time utility clerk hired in Cardington

CARDINGTON — Dianna Haycook was seated as a member of village council when she was given the oath of office by Mayor Susie Peyton during its meeting Nov. 18.

Haycook was named to fill the seat left vacant when Heather Deskins moved. There are two years remaining on the term.

In other business:

• Acting on the recommendation of the mayor and village manager, council also approved Kathleen Dye to the position of part-time utility clerk for the village, effective Nov. 18, 2019.

• Peyton gave the oath of office to Andrew Ratliff in the position of auxiliary police officer. He was recommended by the mayor and police chief. His term became effective Nov. 18.

Given a third and final reading and approval was an ordinance approving the recommendation to rezone 1.58 acres on West Williams Street from existing residential zoning to general business district.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the village finances and noted that the cash summary of revenue for the period of Nov 1 – Nov 15, 2019 reveals the income tax revenues are higher than the same time last year.

• Council gave a first reading to an ordinance authorizing the fiscal officer to eliminate the use of the Income Tax Fund effective Jan. 1, 2020. These funds will be moved to the General Fund.

• Bills approved for payment totaled $116,063.72 and included payments to Clear Run Lumber for $24,775.20. It was explained that this was the 80 percent contract for the Maxwell Park Shelter. Also included in the bill payments was $42,097.42 to Kirk Bros, Pay Request #1 for the Water Treatment Plant upgrade.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood said ODOT has completed the paving job in the village, with the lines painted the past weekend. He said the Maxwell Park shelter house is nearly complete. The village will do the landscaping portion with perforated tile covered with Chesterville gravel.

• The water plant upgrade continues in full swing, he said. Four of the five tanks have been removed, the sewer put in which leaves the drive a little torn up. The crew is on vacation, he said, for the remainder of the year as they are waiting on parts. He said they began the job a month early.

• Under community participation those present were Mike Goff and Andrew Wick.

• Council will meet next on Dec. 2.