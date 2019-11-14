County man killed in Union County crash

PLAIN CITY — Troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash in Union County late Sunday evening that claimed the life of a Morrow County man.

Gerald Leavitt, 76, of Fulton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Route 33 just north of Plain City between U.S. Route 42 and Derio Road. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The patrol said he was operating a southeast-bound Mitsubishi that was stopped in the right lane of U.S. 33. His vehicle was struck from behind by a southeast-bound Freightliner operated by Harry Showalter Jr., 49, of Jeffersonville.

The impact sent both vehicles off the right side of the road and into a culvert. Showalter sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Alcohol is not considered a factor.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_OHP.jpg