Miller, Strine families donate to C-L

CARDINGTON — The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education approved official resolutions that recognize two families whose generosity to the district has provided scholarships to graduating seniors that exceed $900,000.

The contributions from the estates of Robert Miller and Margaret Miller have provided more than $800,000 toward the award of scholarships to Cardington-Lincoln graduating seniors. The resolution from the Nov. 11 meeting notes the Miller family had the vision to provide Cardington students the opportunity to provide higher education and the investment of these funds by the Board of Education will provide ongoing scholarships for years to come.

The board will name the building located at 3700 County Road 168, the former intermediate school, the Robert and Margaret Miller Family Center.

Similarly, the contributions of Mel, Lowell and Roger Strine have provided in excess of $100,000 toward the award of scholarships to Cardington-Lincoln graduating seniors in memory of their parents, Kenneth and Louise Strine.

Because the Strine family had the vision to provide Cardington students the opportunity to pursue a degree in higher education, the board will name the classroom located at Room 132 in the Cardington-Lincoln High school, and the adjacent Industrial Technology Lab and workshop, the Strine Engineering and Manufacturing Center.

This recognition will be made during Senior Night, 2020.

In other business:

• Superintendent Brian Petrie reported the mandated bus evacuations “went well.” He explained this was for students in grades K-12 where they practice exiting a bus during an emergency with no driver assistance. They have helpers to show how to open the top hatch of the bus and use the radios in case of those emergencies.

• There was discussion concerning the closing of an alley that connects Center Street and Nichols Street at the elementary school. Petrie said the alley is used usually in the mornings with students being dropped off at the school. Others present said the alley can be dangerous. The decision about its closing should be made by the village council, the board said.

• The board approved donations of paint for senior parking spots from PPG Mathew’s Paint of Delaware, estimated value of $500; donation of $100 from the Youth Softball organization to use for staff appreciation and donation of tree and plaque placed in the front of the Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School by the Class of 1989, valued at $348.

• Jon Mason, disrict treasurer, said the Permanent Improvement Fund which “continues to grow.” He said overall, it is a good report.

• Approved the K12 Connectivity, grant money for each building that the district receives each year.

• Approved the retirement/resignation of Bonnie Williams and Cindy Eyman, both elementary teachers, Williamson effective June 30, 2020 and Eyman, June 5, 2020.

• Charles Naylor was approved a sub teacher upon completion of employment requirements.

• Resignations of Tammy Hinkle, bus driver was accepted effective Oct. 18 and Kim Cooper, custodian, effective Nov. 5.

• Michael Patterson was appointed to the Tri-Rivers Career Center Board of Education effective Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022. Bryan Seymour was appointed to the Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation Board effective Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023.

• The board agreed to contributions to Family Children First Council of Morrow County in the amount of 50 cents per students determined by the ODE ODM as of Nov. 1, 2019 (1,048 students).

• The board will meet Dec. 9 when the organizational meeting date will be set.