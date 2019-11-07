Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast takes teamwork

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Community Center Board President Jim Helt was impressed with the Williamsport Grange team that ran like clockwork in organizing 24 chefs and 20 volunteers for the Grange’s Fifth Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast.

“They find the chefs, sponsors and volunteers. Then they put it all together to support the Community Center and so many other groups,” Helt said. “We really thank them and appreciate all their efforts.”

Helt added that the funds provided by the Oct. 12 event will be a big boost for the Community Center at the end of the year.

Williamsport Grange member Kelly Lawrence said the breakfast this year raised a total of $2,150 for the Community Center, which will be used for fitness programs and the repair of gym equipment and new fitness gear.

The weather cooperated with a brisk, overcast day and families came through in a steady stream at Park Avenue Elementary school gym. This was the first year the event was located at that venue after being held at Seniors on Center for several years.

The Williamsport Grange #1815 planned and organized the event that included 24 celebrity chefs, 20 volunteers and 28 sponsors and donors.

Grange Master Donna Carver thanked the event sponsors and the many volunteers and chefs who donated their time.

“The Grange is pleased to help the Morrow County Community Center to continue to provide physical fitness programs to the residents of Morrow County,” Carver said.

Sponsors for the event included: Attorney Andrew Wick, Bonecutter Properties, Consolidated Cooperative, Chester Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance, Donna J. Carver, Dr. John and Ann Sweeney, Edward Jones Investments – Andy Bower, First Federal Bank of Ohio, First-Knox National Bank, Griffith and Brininger Attorneys at Law, Jamie Brucker, Joanne Trainer, Kay and Don Hines, Mark and Kelly Lawrence, Peacock Water-Marion, Snyder Funeral Homes, Allen and Alberta Stojkovic, Thomas and Jane Griffith, Village Veterinary Clinic- Dr. James Prothman, Williamsport Grange #1815,

Celebrity chefs, from left: Brandon Moore, Lisa Tharp, Williamsport Grange member, Joanne Trainer, Brandon Hayes, Municipal Court Judge Jenifer Burnaugh, Andy Bower, Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton and Allen Stojkovic. Dave Burnaugh and Addison are waiting for Jenifer to finish their omelettes.

