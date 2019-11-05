Village of Mount Gilead removes damaged, dead trees

MOUNT GILEAD — The village has cleaned up some trees, including a flowering pear tree at 75 E. High St. that was damaged by a semi-truck. It was removed.

A tree that dropped a branch on a vehicle at 79 North Cherry St. also was removed. The tree located at the corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street was scheduled to be taken down this week. It had been damaged by years of electric line trimming, village administrator Derek Allen told Village Council Monday night.

Also, a dead maple tree at the municipal pool was removed by village crews.

The village’s Tree City application is being completed.

In other business:

• A broken storm water sewer pipe on Grant Street was repaired.

• Leaf collection is ongoing and will continue until they are picked up.

• The village received the last 50 tons of road salt from last year’s contract.

• The number 2 pump at the wastewater plant has a hole in the pump housing and needs repaired. Cost of the parts is $8,471. Council voted to approve the repairs.

• A new hand-held meter reader is being utilized for utility billing.

• Council approved hiring a volunteer firefighter who also has paramedic training.

• Council OK’d spending $25,000 for turnout gear and helmets for the fire department. The money was in the department’s reserve fund.

• Council approved upgrading tax software for the village.

• Chris Sherbourne, council member, talked about the need to increase the salary for the police chief, citing that it is under the state average and considerably less than what the fire chief earns. While he said he saw no other places to cut within the budget, Sherbourne said, “I think we need to address this” at some point.