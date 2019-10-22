Neurology physician joins OhioHealth

MOUNT GILEAD — The OhioHealth Physician Group welcomes Sumaiya Salim, MD to Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center as well as to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

Dr. Salim is a neurologist specializing in epilepsy/seizures, stroke, neuropathy and electroencephalography (EEG).

Dr. Salim attended undergraduate school at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, and went on to attend medical school at the American University of Caribbean School of Medicine in Cupecoy, St. Maarten. Her residency in neurology and fellowship in neurophysiology were served at Seton Hall University, JFK Medical Center and Edison.

She will be available in Morrow County the fourth Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 419-949-3073. In Marion, call 740-383-7833 or download the OhioHealth app to learn more.

