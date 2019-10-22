Holidays For Heroes seeking donations

MOUNT GILEAD — Imagine being a U.S. service member stationed abroad. You miss your friends and family every day, but especially during the holidays. A simple gift from home can make a profound impact. You can help the American Red Cross make the holidays a little brighter for the men and women who help defend our freedom.

The American Red Cross Holidays For Heroes program is an annual campaign that lets the community send appreciation and holiday cheer to service members. Items for care packages will be collected and delivered to U.S. bases overseas.

“The items we’re collecting for the troops are simple, everyday things we take for granted, but for the troops they mean a lot and bring some comfort from home” says Executive Director Todd James. James says individuals, schools, businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate by collecting items and delivering them to the Morrow County Red Cross office.

Items needed include:

Food & Entertainment Items

Individual wrapped candy, gum, mints; Snacks – individual servings (crackers, cookies, protein and granola bars, cereal); Slim Jim/Jerky; Pringles (individual single serving); instant oatmeal; coffee (instant single serving as well as ground coffee for canteen); flavor drink mixes (single serving as well gallon serving for canteen); hot chocolate mix; tea; creamer; sugar; arts and crafts; adult coloring books; colored pencils; Jigsaw puzzles.

Requested Personal Items

Sewing supplies/mini sewing kits; Wet Wipes (travel pack); toothpaste; tooth brushes; floss; soap/body wash; shampoo; conditioner; lotion; sunscreen; feminine hygiene products; Q-tips-travel pack; razor; combs and brushes; deodorant; hand sanitizer; shaving cream.

Items can be dropped off or mailed to the Morrow County Red Cross office, 36 W Center St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338. The Red Cross is also accepting monetary donations to help cover the costs of shipping the packages overseas.

The deadline for dropping off the items is Monday, Nov. 11. For information about Red Cross Holidays For Heroes visit redcross.org/NCOhio or call 419-946-2811.

